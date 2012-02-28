Occupy Wall Street Just Accepted Vikram Pandit's Offer To Have A Sit-Down Meeting

Photo: Bloomberg TV

Last October, at a breakfast event hosted by Fortune, Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit said he understood and even sympathized with some of Occupy Wall Street’s causes. He then offered to meet with the group anytime they wanted.”I’d talk about the fact that they should hold Citi and the financial institutions accountable for practicing responsible finance… I’d be happy to talk to them any time they want to come up,” he said about the possible meeting, according to Bloomberg.



Well, now Occupy Wall Street is ready to take him up on his offer. They sent out the following letter to Pandit and the public via a press release yesterday [via Naked Capitalism]—

Dear Mr. Pandit,

Last October, in an interview with Fortune Magazine, you extended an invitation to Occupy Wall Street for a face-to-face meeting. The Alternative Banking Group, an official working group of Occupy Wall Street, hereby accepts.

As CEO of Citigroup, you recently announced “a new Citi.” You said that you are now “working hard to create a culture of responsible finance.” Our mission as the Alternative Banking Group is exactly the same. We look forward to a fruitful dialogue.

Since this conversation is of importance to the general public, we will have a small camera crew with us to document it. The video will be shared on the website occupy.com, an emerging media platform for the Occupy movement.

Please respond to this email at your earliest convenience to schedule a time and place.

Sincerely,

Cathy O’Neil

Facilitator

The Alternative Banking Group

Occupy Wall Street

The ball is firmly in Pandit’s court right now, but we’ll be reaching out to both Citigroup and OWS to get updates on the possible meeting and what topics may be discussed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.