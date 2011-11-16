Occupy Wall Street Has Regrouped And Is Forming New Plans Here

The new occupation

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

After getting kicked out of Zuccotti Park this morning, Occupy Wall Street has gone vagabond.Or, as one of their spokespeople told us, it is now a “mobile occupation.”



The protesters are now holed up in Foley Square (near City Hall and the Courthouses) and Juan Pablo Duarte Square (near Canal Street). The actual planning for today’s activities is being done at Juan Pablo Duarte. They’ll be thinking more long term at their General Assembly at 7:00 PM tonight in Zuccotti Park.

If the Mayor opens it, we suppose.

In the meantime, protesters are waiting to hear what the Court has to say about the decision a Judge made this morning that said protesters should be allowed to bring their gear back to camp. That will be handed down at 11:30 AM, so the protesters will be outside demonstrating.

And we’ll let you know what happens there as soon as we find out.

