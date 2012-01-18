Occupy Wall Street Is Planning To Occupy The World Economic Forum In Igloos

Photo: Wikipedia

A subsidiary of the Occupy Wall Street movement has already begun to set up a camp at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.The so-called “Occupy WEF” protesters will be weathering sub-zero temperatures next week in igloos (Seriously.), Reuters reported.



The igloo encampment, which also features two heated teepees and a field kitchen, will be able to sleep about 50 activists, the report said.

The annual meeting at the Swiss ski resort brings together academics, politicians, central bankers and business elites to discuss some of the world’s most pressing economic issues.

