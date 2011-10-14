POLL: Occupy Wall Street Is Now Twice As Popular As The Tea Party

Photo: _PaulS_,Flickr

About half of Americans have a favourable opinion of the Occupy Wall Street protests, making the movement about twice as popular as the Tea Party, according to a Time magazine poll released today.In the poll, 54% of respondents rated the Wall Street protests positively, with 25% saying they had a “very favourable” opinion of them.



In contrast, only 27% of respondents viewed the Tea Party favourably. 30-three per cent of respondents expressed an unfavorable opinion — including 24% who said they had a “very unfavorable” opinion of the Tea Party.

Though the Occupy movement is only one month old, the early polling suggests it is striking a chord with average Americans. Earlier this week, an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll found that 37% of adults “tend to support” the Occupy movement, with 18% saying they “tend to oppose” them.

To be fair, the Tea Party was, in its early days, far more popular than it is now. A December 2009 NBC/WSJ poll found 41% of Americans felt positively about the nascent Tea Party movement, while 23% held a negative opinion of it.

The Time survey interviewed 1,001 adults between October 9-10.

