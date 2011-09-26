Occupy Wall Street Is Getting Ugly

This YouTube video is making the rounds online. The police are faced with a wall of protesters and separate themselves by an orange mesh barrier. The women who end up on the ground, pepper-sprayed and blind, seem to have been just standing there. Their screams seem to make even the police question their actions.
Update: Here is a link to the website of a photographer at Saturday’s protest. He provides further details, and information on the officer in the white shirt (seen here smiling at a text moments after the incident). Thanks to Kilroy Was Here for the lead.
Live video feed from the protest in Zuccotti Park below the clip.
Live feed from Zuccotti Park – dubbed Liberty Park by protesters.
