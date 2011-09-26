Occupy Wall Street Is Getting Ugly

This YouTube video is making the rounds online. The police are faced with a wall of protesters and separate themselves by an orange mesh barrier. The women who end up on the ground, pepper-sprayed and blind, seem to have been just standing there. Their screams seem to make even the police question their actions.



Update: Here is a link to the website of a photographer at Saturday’s protest. He provides further details, and information on the officer in the white shirt (seen here smiling at a text moments after the incident). Thanks to Kilroy Was Here for the lead.

Live video feed from the protest in Zuccotti Park below the clip.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Live feed from Zuccotti Park – dubbed Liberty Park by protesters.

