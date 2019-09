As Occupy Wall Street goes on longer, some college football fans are having a little fun with it.



We stumbled across a Tumblr called “Occupy Herbstreit,” (via Big Lead Sports), which features “A lost gameday fan occupying Wall Street.”

Our personal favourite is “Radiohead wouldn’t play in the Big East either.”

