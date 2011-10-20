Wall Street Exec Wanted To Send Spies To Occupy Wall Street

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

From the time one executive called up DealBook’s Andrew Ross Sorkin and posed the question “Is this going to turn into a personal safety problem?”, we had some indication that the Occupy Wall Street protest might have had the 1% fidgeting in their corporate boardrooms.Now, there’s a new metric to measure how scared executives actually are: the amount of money security firms are making.



The New York Times reported today that several New York-based security firms that provide executive protection are estimating they will double their revenues because of increased business and protection requests from affluent individuals.

Apparently, one Wall Street executive asked a security firm to send spies into Zuccotti Park to check if the protestors were making plans to harm him. The company, Risk Control Strategies, said they will probably decline the request.

A guest post on CNBC last week from a risk consultant alerting business owners to the preparations they should be making in the case that Occupy Wall Street turns violent probably doesn’t help matters.

We also thought this unrelated anecdote in the NYT story was pretty funny:

One executive contacted Insite requesting help planning his escape from the United States in the event the federal government was overthrown, said Howard A. Shapiro, Insite’s chief technology officer. The executive wanted to know how much gold to keep on hand and how to escape the United States by submarine in the event of a major incident.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.