In Case You Missed It, The FDNY Gave Occupy Wall Street Their Generators Back

Occupy Wall Street scored a substantial victory today when the FDNY returned its generators (via Atlantic Wire).About two weeks ago, the Fire Department went to the Zuccotti Park and declared the place a fire hazard, so they took the protester’s gas generators.



To be fair, the idea that the place is a fire hazard is not a crazy, given the fact that there are now tents crowding the entire space, but it meant that the Occupiers had to find a new way to run their media centre (among other things).

So they did. Occupy Wall Street set up some bikes and started pedaling to generate the energy they needed to run their camp. (You can see pictures of the bikes here).

Fast forward to today. We don’t know specifically why the city gave the generators back, but we do know that the day after they were taken, lawyers, including city community leader and activist Yetta Kurland, sent the FDNY a letter requesting that they be brought back.

Here’s why Kurland thinks officials had a change of heart:

“I believe they gave the generators back because they had no basis to confiscate them,” Kurland said. “When there’s a fire inspection, the normal procedure is for the FDNY to give corrective feedback … That didn’t happen here. Rather than saying do this or that or taking corrective steps, they simply confiscated the generators and didn’t even list on the confiscation order what the specific violations were.”

It’s worth nothing, too, that the protesters were given the generators without any safety stipulations. Interesting.

