We've Seen A Lot Of Protests, But Occupy Wall Street's March On Bank Of America Was By Far The Most Hilarious

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Today Occupy Wall Street did a march on major banks to deliver letters they had received for bankers from the 99%. They split into groups and went to Wells Fargo, JP Morgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley.The campaign is called Occupy The Board Room, and the protesters had 600 letters in hand that they planned to read, or fold into paper aeroplanes, and throw at the top floor offices. They also said that they would perform singing telegrams.

The banks were ready, they’ve been preparing security for this for days. (See: Morgan Stanley)



We, here at Business Insider, went to Bank of America with the protesters, and were not ready. At least, not for the sheer hilarity of this protest. There were protesters dressed as pirates riding in car-sized ships, Robin Hood and Little John made an appearance, and the protesters unveiled a humongous letter from the 99% written in old script.

Think about it: This is a war of public opinion. If Occupy Wall Street had gone to the banks aggressively (as the banks were clearly prepared for them to do), they would lose the support from the American people that they have been trying so hard to gain.

This protest was a win, it showed the protesters could be civil, and even funny, when going into enemy territory.

In the words of one of the speakers: “We do not intend to get arrested or do nasty things. We just want to tell our stories.”

On the other side, Goldman Sachs taking $5,000 away from a local credit union for supporting Occupy Wall Street — that’s an example of a loss.

Maybe it’s time for Lloyd Blankfein to go to work in a tutu.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.