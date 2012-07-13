Crime Lab Employees Might Have Messed Up DNA Linking Occupy Wall Street Protest To 2004 Murder

Sarah Fox

Photo: NoMoreillusion/YouTube

The DNA found yesterday on a chain from an Occupy Wall Street protest may not prove to be the big break police were hoping for in the mysterious 2004 murder of Julliard student Sarah Fox after all.The evidence, which was linked to DNA found on Fox’s CD player, might have been contaminated by a police department employee who had also done some work with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, The New York Times reported.



The medical examiner’s office, which handled the DNA, ultimately determined through testing that none of its own employees corrupted the evidence, according to The New York Times.

“We’ve excluded all medical examiner’s office personnel,” spokeswoman Ellen Borakove told The New York Times. “We are still actively investigating the match.”

The detective who handled the chain at the protest site was also ruled out as a possible cause of contamination, NBC 4 New York reported.

The chain was reportedly found after Occupy Wall Streeters chained subway station doors open in March, allowing people to ride for free.

