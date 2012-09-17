Good Morning New York City, Prepare To Be Occupied

Photo: Julia LaRoche, Business Insider

Protesters have come from all over the country to revive the Occupy Movement that swept the nation (and the globe) last fall.Once again bodies filled Zuccotti Park this weekend, leading to about 25 arrests after demonstrations on Saturday according to several media reports.



The real focus, though, is today when protestors have planned a full day of demonstrations all over downtown Manhattan.

Right now, they’re preparing to march to the New York Stock Exchange, Wall Street’s symbolic home in the Financial District. According to our Julia La Roche, though, you need an ID to get anywhere near the building today.

Still, she says about 500 protesters are gathered around Liberty Plaza. That isn’t a perfect indication of the movement’s numbers, though, since protestors are dispersed around the city and Downtown Manhattan.

Demonstrators gathered at Liberty Plaza as early as 6 AM to prepare to march. Some will stay at the plaza and do a sit-in.

“We have claimed this space, it’s out space, it’s always been our space,” the crowd said over human microphone.

Also in preparation for the march, a speaker just addressed the crowd on what to do if you’re in danger of getting arrested.

“It’s also important that we witness to Wall Street that we’re here and we’re not going anywhere… so if you step back and don’t get arrested, that’s the honorable thing. Just think of where you’re going to regroup.”

Here’s where they could do that (regroup, that is). Protestors could go back to Liberty Square, where the sit-in is taking place. There are also points to regroup in Battery Park, Zuccotti Park, and Bryant Park.

Photo: Julia LaRoche, Business Insider

There are protestors who fully intend to go to jail. They are being asked to move to the front of the group whether they’re marching or sitting-in.Demonstrations will continue through the day with a protest in Battery Park at 11 AM. Some protesters will head to Union Square around noon, as well. At 6:00 PM the day’s actions will culminate in a rally and march at Foley Square.

The police, of course, are ready.

