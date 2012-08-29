Occupy Wall Street Is Planning A New Action On September 17, And Some Protesters Plan To Handcuff Bankers

Photo: Vivian Giang

Heads up, Wall Street. Protesters from the Occupy Wall Street plan to strike again in the Financial District marking the anti-corporate movement’s anniversary on Monday, September 17th.



Bloomberg News’ Max Abelson reports that for the event, which is being called “S17”, protesters will attempt to block traffic in the area and surround the New York Stock Exchange.

What’s more is some protesters are planning on bringing their own handcuffs to make citizens’ arrests of bankers, according to Bloomberg.

We were there when Occupy Wall Street began on September 17, 2011. Check out what it looked like here >

