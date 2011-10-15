How Occupy Wall Street Protesters Followed Up Their Victory Over The City

Photo: Robert Johnson

The intensity had lifted from Zuccotti Park by mid-morning as most protesters slept or released some unspent energy after the morning’s near eviction.If nothing else, today’s threat seemed to galvanize the protesters and instill some direction that had been missing before they banded together and fought the city.



The intensity of conviction is unbelievable. No one there doubts that the system is inherently out-of-whack and after this mornings outpouring of support, many feel validated.

“We’ll do whatever it takes to bring opportunity back to America,” one protester said. “”What choice do we have?”

