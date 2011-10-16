Check Out The Moment Huge Police Reinforcements Were Called In To Contain Occupy Times Square

Saturday October 15 saw the protests break out of Zuccotti Park and across Manhattan. Slated for Washington Square Park and Times Square, thousands of people jammed onto 7th and spilled out to surrounding blocks.Without barricades at these points, police lined up mopeds end to end, trying to direct protesters along a route.

It was mayhem.

Central Times Square pedestrians traffic was at a standstill and as the protests spilled into the nearby streets, police brought in a fleet of reinforcements who dashed from about a dozen large vans.

The string of officers with plenty of plastic ties double-timed it to 6th Avenue and set up a thick perimeter.

It’s reported that 45 people were arrested by 8:00 p.m. 

Straight out of the subway stop the crowds were immense as police struggled to keep traffic flowing

This was the sidewalk along 7th Ave, a mix of Broadway showgoers, tourists, and activists

The inverted cross on Paulson's forehead -- a nice touch

Like in Zuccotti costumes abounded, but this scene made the lower Manhattan Park seam peaceful

Police did their best to keep traffic flowing. You can see from the officer on the left that they were all over anyone who stopped

The poor tourists didn't know where to go

An argument started between the guy on the left and this police lieutenant on the right

While that argument was going on protesters strayed off their route and a squad of officers unfurled a portable police fence

Within moments a fleet of extension vans piled with reinforcements descended on 6th Avenue

Officers jumped out and rushed to the west side of 6th. It looked like there were going to be mass arrests

I had to run to follow the swarm of police to their destination

It was to set up a thick perimeter along 6th to keep the protestors from spreading across the street

The scene at Times Square today made Friday morning's near eviction look like a walk in the park

