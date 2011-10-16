Check Out The Moment Huge Police Reinforcements Were Called In To Contain Occupy Times Square

Photo: Robert Johnson
Saturday October 15 saw the protests break out of Zuccotti Park and across Manhattan. Slated for Washington Square Park and Times Square, thousands of people jammed onto 7th and spilled out to surrounding blocks.Without barricades at these points, police lined up mopeds end to end, trying to direct protesters along a route.
It was mayhem.
Central Times Square pedestrians traffic was at a standstill and as the protests spilled into the nearby streets, police brought in a fleet of reinforcements who dashed from about a dozen large vans.
The string of officers with plenty of plastic ties double-timed it to 6th Avenue and set up a thick perimeter.
It’s reported that 45 people were arrested by 8:00 p.m.
Police did their best to keep traffic flowing. You can see from the officer on the left that they were all over anyone who stopped
While that argument was going on protesters strayed off their route and a squad of officers unfurled a portable police fence
Officers jumped out and rushed to the west side of 6th. It looked like there were going to be mass arrests
It was to set up a thick perimeter along 6th to keep the protestors from spreading across the street
