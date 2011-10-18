Occupy Wall Street To NYC: Drop The Charges Against 800 Protesters Or We Will March To Court For Every Trial

Photo: Robert Johnson

There’s been around 800 Occupy Wall Street protestors arrested since the movement began, and all of them are ready to head to court.The New York Daily News reported that the protestors’ defence lawyers from the National Lawyer’s Guild have asked New York City to drop the charges against the occupiers or they will refuse to settle and bring all 800 cases to court.



Protestors are also planning on marching to every trial if the district attorney continues to prosecute cases – starting with the November 15 court date already set for 60 occupiers.

Typically, for people who are arrested for the first time, prosecutors are likely to offer an “adjournment in contemplation of dismissal,” which dismisses charges if there is not another arrest within six months.

There’s been mixed opinions on how the New York City judiciary system can handle the influx of cases. Prosecutors told the Daily News that they will be able to handle the excess trials, while a courts spokesperson said the extra cases will become a burden. The Manhattan criminal court sees about 90,000 cases per year.

The National Lawyer’s Guild and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. will meet today.

