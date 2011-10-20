Occupy St. Louis Wants Cardinals' Fans To Join Them To Watch The World Series And Protest Corporate Greed

Ariel Sandler
Occupy St. Louis

Photo: Facebook

Occupy St. Louis is inviting Cardinals’ fans to join the 99% and watch the World Series AND show support against corporate greed.From their Facebook page

“Can’t afford a ticket to the World Series? Of course you can’t! Come watch the game with the 99% Show the world that there isn’t a need for corporate sponsors to enjoy baseball!”

Protestors can head to Kiener Plaza to watch on the Occupy St. Louis big screen – sans corporate sponsorship. 

Between innings and pitching changes, commercials will be replaced on-screen by live streams of other occupiers around the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.