Watch Occupy Seattleites Awesomely Hijack "Today" (PHOTOS)

Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb hosted the fourth hour of “Today” from Seattle this morning to promote Lee’s “Saving Aimee,” a musical currently running there.



And members of Occupy Seattle had a great idea:

Why not get up early, grab some signs and snatch an hour of free national airtime for their message?

Since “Today” always features banner-waving fans, producers probably thought nothing of waving the protestors into the audience barracks.

And their signage permeated chair-dancing, rainy-season fashion, singing and cooking segments.

