Watch Occupy Seattleites Awesomely Hijack "Today" (PHOTOS)

Megan Angelo

kathie hoda today occupy seattle

Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb hosted the fourth hour of “Today” from Seattle this morning to promote Lee’s “Saving Aimee,” a musical currently running there.

And members of Occupy Seattle had a great idea:

Why not get up early, grab some signs and snatch an hour of free national airtime for their message?

Since “Today” always features banner-waving fans, producers probably thought nothing of waving the protestors into the audience barracks.

And their signage permeated chair-dancing, rainy-season fashion, singing and cooking segments.

This cop wasn't into it.

We're surprised we didn't hear anyone boo the rainy-day fashion corporate brands.

Maybe that chef's got some openings at his restaurant.

