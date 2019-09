Last night it was Denver, where police dispersed an ‘Occupy’ camp.



Today: Portland.

On the livestream, you can see police in riot gear standing in front of protesters who, from time to time, are chanting ‘we love you’ or “Hey hey, ho ho, corporate media’s got to go.”



Watch live streaming video from globalrevolution at livestream.com

