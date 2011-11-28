WATCH: Occupy Philly Is About To Be Evicted

The Occupy Philadelphia protesters, a movement inspired by Occupy Wall Street in Manhattan’s Financial District, are about to be evicted from their encampment in front of City Hall.



A deadline set by the city for the protesters to take down their tents and leave their camp site has already passed.

Watch what happens in the live stream below. [via GlobalRevolution]





Watch live streaming video from globalrevolution at livestream.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.