WATCH: Occupy Philly Is About To Be Evicted

Julia La Roche

The Occupy Philadelphia protesters, a movement inspired by Occupy Wall Street in Manhattan’s Financial District, are about to be evicted from their encampment in front of City Hall.

A deadline set by the city for the protesters to take down their tents and leave their camp site has already passed. 

Watch what happens in the live stream below. [via GlobalRevolution]

 

Watch live streaming video from globalrevolution at livestream.com

