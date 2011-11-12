Guess Which Bank Occupy Oakland Is Using After It Destroyed A Wells Fargo Branch Last Week

Photo: Twitpic

Remember just last week when the massive crowd of Occupy Oakland protesters smashed windows and vandalised a Wells Fargo branch?Of course you do.



Well guess which bank the group is using now.

Wells Fargo, duh.

According to Fox News, the group of demonstrators voted on Monday night to deposit $20,000 in a different Wells Fargo branch.

It’s ironic.

But perhaps the best part of this is the bank’s response.

“If this report is true, it demonstrates that even Occupy Oakland understands — first-hand — the value and service that Wells Fargo provides its customers,” a Wells Fargo spokesperson, Ruben Pulido, is quoted as saying in the Mercury News.

Apparently even the bank’s enemies want to do business with them.

The funds are supposed to be allocated to help those who have been jailed during the protests.

The group eventually wants to move the money to a credit union, the Fox report said.

SEE ALSO: Yesterday At Occupy: A Suicide, A Murder And Reports Of Tuberculosis >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.