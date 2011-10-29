OccupyMARINES Could Be Looking For This Oakland Police Officer

Twitter is abuzz with video footage from Tuesday’s raid on Occupy Oakland, with protesters believing they have found who shot Iraq war veteran Scott Olsen.



Olsen is conscious, but about to undergo brain surgery, and Marines the world over (and especially those involved with OccupyMARINES) are calling for the man who put him in the hospital.

Whether the officer in the following screen-shots fired on Olsen or not, he’s going to need all the help he can get (if) once he’s identified.

Here are the photos (Via Daily Kos) and then you can watch the full video below that. The combat rules of engagement here, are also worth looking at.

It looks like the officer below discharges his 40mm tear gas launcher at head-level with Olson, steps behind two other police and lobs a flashbang grenade at the protesters who come to Olsen’s aid.

Check out the entire video by Raleigh Latham

And the video:



Footage of Scott Olsen being shot by Police at Occupy Oakland from Raleigh Latham on Vimeo.

