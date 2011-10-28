Is This Video Conclusive Evidence That The Oakland Police Department Used Stun Grenades On Protesters?

The Oakland Police Department has denied using non-lethal weapons (like flash-bangs) that are against their own policy.



But our sources at Occupy Oakland say they have video evidence to the contrary. They sent it to us, so we decided to post it below.

Tell you the truth, the sound is incredibly intense and scary. The alleged flash bang goes off around 10 seconds into the video:

Here’s what a flashbang/stun grenade is >

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Check out the Oakland Police Department’s policy on crowd control here >

