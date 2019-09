Lucy Kafanov of RT is covering Occupy Oakland this morning.



Protesters there expect a raid from police (as has been seen in Denver and Portland over the last couple of days) and are fearful of getting teargassed.

Hence: Gas-masks.

Not a common site in the US.

Photo: http://www.twitter.com/lucykafanov

