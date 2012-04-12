Occupy Movement Stages A Wimpy Protest At Meg Whitman's House

Photo: AP

Six members of the Occupy movement showed up at Meg Whitman’s house yesterday in the ritzy neighbourhood of Atherton, CA.They were protesting something to do with how rich Meg Whitman is, reports the local news site InMenlo.com.



They stood in front of her white picket fence trying to distribute a report called “Meet California’s 1%” … but the only other people there were the cops. Lots and lots of them. The Atherton police actually called in reinforcements from other districts. Because when it comes to people standing with pamphlets in front of a rich person’s house, you can’t have too many cops.

The group says Whitman is one of the 12 California executives bankrolling an agenda that keeps them rich and everyone else not rich.

This has to be the gem of the day: one protester was overheard to sniff, “Her house isn’t very big.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.