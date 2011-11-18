PROTESTERS MARCHING TO FOLEY SQUARE

Photo: Robert Johnson For Business Insider

Over 1000 Occupy Wall Street protesters have gathered at Union Square Park after marching from Zuccotti Park.Many of the assembled are students and are calling for free higher education.



Some protesters are preparing to ride city subways and block city bridges during the afternoon rush hour.

Check back here for the latest on this afternoon’s protests:

