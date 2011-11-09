Occupy London Has Released Its Demands, And They Leave Us Baffled

Masked

Photo: Yepoka Yeebo / Business Insider

The Occupy London protesters have issued a set of demands, agreed upon by the group’s general assembly, and presented to London’s lord mayor.The Guardian has the list of demands, which, if met by the City of London Corporation, could see the camp move out of its location in front of St. Paul’s cathedral, in time for the UK’s Remembrance Day services this weekend.



Here’s the list of demands:

An end to business and corporate votes in elections, which can outvote residents.

Removal of “secrecy practices”, and transparent reform of institutions.

Decommissioning of the City of London police, with officers put under the Met.

Abolition of the offices of lord mayor, sheriffs and aldermen.

A truth and reconciliation commission to examine allegations of corruption.

A spokesperson from the group told the paper that the demands reflect the fact that the “City just forgot the public.”

But we think they reflect more than that: the protesters have become side-tracked and almost completely lost focus on their initial intentions.

Despite starting in the same vein as the Occupy Wall Street protests, as a demonstration against big business and corporate greed, leaders of the demonstration have allowed the dispute with the City of London corporation to become the main focus of their energies.

The result? These demands, which represent opportunism grasped in the wake of the dispute over the location of the camp.

Subjecting the corporation to greater transparency may well be seen as a small victory for the movement, but then again, does it actually attack big business or banks or income inequality? (Or taxes? Or unemployment? Or budget cuts?).

But, ultimately, the protesters must know that these demands will not be met. Certainly, they should be smart enough to see that the London’s lord mayor is probably unwilling to endorse a document presented to him which calls for the abolition of his own position.

And instead, the movement will be stuck in another quagmire over their location rather than actually prompting real debate.

UPDATE: Occupy London responds >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.