Occupy London Has Started Vacating The Grounds Of St. Paul's Cathedral In London

After losing permission to appeal against a ruling to evict them from the grounds of St. Paul's Cathedral in London, Occupy London protestors have begun to leave the church's premises, The Telegraph reports.



Occupy, which set up camp outside St Paul’s in October last year, said it would pre-empt the arrival of authorities to evict them by packing away a number of the larger tents, which it had borrowed and needed to return undamaged.

Following the ruling, Anonymous UK, which also has a number of tents on the church grounds, said it would “withdraw gracefully in a thoroughly British manner” over the next 72 hours.

The case against the movement was brought by the City of London corporation, which said the protestors were creating hygiene problems and were a magnet for crime. The court granted the city the authority to evict the protestors, who immediately announced plans to appeal the verdict. But three senior judges at the Royal Courts of Justice in London refused to grant them the licence to do so, the Guardian reports.

The City will act in the next few days to remove up to 100 tents from the grounds of the cathedral.

Occupy camp spokesperson Naomi Colvin said an Occupy camp in Finsbury Square, at the edge of the City of London, was “still going strong”.

