PHOTOS: Occupy London Is Now Occupying This UBS Building

Photo: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty

Members of the Occupy London group have taken over a building owned by Swiss bank UBS, the Telegraph reports.The activists are hoping to make a legal claim on the building, presumably under the UK’s squatter’s rights law, and plan to open a “bank of ideas” there.



The building at Crown Place is owned by UBS but not occupied by them.

“As banks repossess families’ homes, empty bank property needs to be repossessed by the public,” Occupy London supporter Jack Holburn told The Telegraph.

