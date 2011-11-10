OCCUPY LONDON: New Camp Appears In Trafalgar Square

The new protest camp in Trafalgar Square

Photo: RT via Twitter

About 200 protesters have formed a “pop-up” Occupy-style protest camp in London’s Trafalgar Square as over 10,000 students continue to march through the city today opposing the government’s education policies.200 protesters have broken away from the main group and surrounded the popular landmark, Nelson’s Column, according to the Telegraph’s live blog of the student protests in London today. Reportedly brandishing a sign reading “Whose streets, our streets,” pictures have emerged on Twitter of tents popping up around the monument.



Telegraph reporter Victoria Ward tweets that the talk around the protest site at St Paul’s is that the Occupy London protest now has a third site (the second is in Finsbury Park).

It’ll be interesting to see how the police deal with this new development. Before the student protest today, police said that anyone who wandered off the agreed upon route for the march would face possible arrest.

The Telegraph reported that the police have made note of the small breakaway group and say that these protesters are in violation of the Public Order Act. Additionally, the Guardian reports that a few more bands of breakaway protests are surfacing.

