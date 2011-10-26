Nine Out Of 10 Tents Are Empty At Occupy London

Footage shot by The Telegraph at Occupy London has suggested that the majority of tents are unoccupied overnight.



What you make of the footage is up to you (it occurs to us that there seems to be a fair amount of campers socializing while the reporters are there), but it certainly puts the poster slogan “All day, all week, we’ll sleep on London’s freezing streets” into doubt.

We have the video below, but it’s well worth heading over to The Telegraph to see John-Paul Ford Rojas’ full article.

WATCH:



