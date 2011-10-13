Occupy Wall Street Protests Spread To London

London has seen a number of large protests in recent years, but this is the first linked with the Occupy Wall Street movement.

It may not surprise you that many of the tensions that drive the Occupy Wall Street protests exist, with slight variations, in Europe.On Saturday, it looks like Europe’s largest financial centre, London’s City, will be seeing their own protests. Bloomberg reports that Occupy London Stock Exchange has confirmed they plan to protest in Paternoster Square, near the London offices of both Bank of America and Goldman Sachs.



4,000 people are expected to attend the protest, according to organisers.

In Ireland, activists have been occupying Dame Street, outside the nation’s central bank, since Saturday. There are reported to be around 60 people there.

“You have got to remember that inside that [central bank] building there is a full-time official from the IMF who, unelected by anyone in Ireland, is actually running our country’s economic policy,” one protester told The Guardian.

Euractiv reports that 500 people are expected in Brussels at an Occupy Brussels protest, while GlobalPost points towards protests in Italy and Portugal that appear inspired by the movement.

Worth noting is the fact that Occupy Wall Street seems clearly inspired by some European protests, such as UKUncut or the Spanish indignados. Now that inspiration seems to be bouncing back.

