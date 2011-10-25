OCCUPY LONDON PROTESTER: Actually, We're Good For Businesses

Photo: Yepoka Yeebo / Business Insider

St Paul’s Cathedral may have closed, but the Occupy London protesters camped outside the landmark are claiming that their presence is good for the area’s local businesses. The BBC reports that organisers are claiming tourists flock to see them every day, resulting in a boom for surrounding cafes and shops. They also say that they’ve done “so much” to ensure that the cathedral can remain open, although the landmark remains closed, losing about £20,000 ($32,000) a day.



Last week, St Paul’s cathedral was forced to close over health and safety concerns caused by the presence of the protestors. This weekend, the cathedral did not allow members of the public to attend Sunday services for the first time since World War II.

The idea that local businesses are profiting from the presence of the protesters is in contrast to the situation on Wall Street, where local businesses have complained that the protest camp in Zucotti Park is ruining their businesses.

