A Drunken British Cop Was Provided Shelter By Occupy London Campers

Standing guard

Photo: Yepoka Yeebo / Business Insider

Pc Gary Withers, a firearms officer with the Metropolitan police, was provided shelter by Occupy London campers after a drunken night out on the town.The Evening Standard reports that Withers had been out celebrating with colleagues. He was later asked to leave the Savoy due to his drunken state, before heading to Occupy London’s encampment outside St Paul’s Cathedral.



A source told The Sun, “He then must have walked to St Paul’s where there has been a party going on every single night. He got chatting to a few of the crusties and, feeling a bit sorry for him, they invited him to kip the night in a tent.

“The following morning he was woken up and didn’t know where he was or what he was doing.

“Gary, who is ex-Army, had the shock of his life when he realised he had joined up with the crusties sleeping under the stars.”

Withers may now face disciplinary action. It’s lucky the “crusties” had spare tents.

