OCCUPY LONDON: Why Are Police Wasting Money On Us?

The Occupy London protesters have hit back at claims that only 10 per cent of them stay the night in their camp by questioning why the police are bothering to use expensive equipment to monitor them.The largely peaceful protesters were subject to headlines this morning when infra-red scans of their tents revealed that few were used as shelter during the night. Footage from the Daily Telegraph showed that one in 10 were occupied during the evening.



However, Channel 4 News reports that protesters have refuted this claim, saying that about three quarters of the group remain there permanently.

It has also been reported that police are using infra-red surveillance, via helicopters, to monitor the camp, something that has baffled protesters.

One demonstrator told Channel 4 News:

“It’s interesting to see taxpayers’ money is being wasted by monitoring how many tents are occupied.

“Who signed off the project to send a helicopter to monitor how many tents are empty?”

Conflict between police and protesters has been a feature of the world-wide anti-capitalist protests. The necessity for an increased police presence has reportedly cost millions.

At Occupy Wall Street, it has been reported that almost 1,000 people have been arrested while the cost of the policing operation has amounted to over $3 million. Protesters have frequently said that the police would be better off standing with them.



