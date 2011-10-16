Check Out These Photos From Occupy London

Jam, protesting against usury

Photo: Yepoka Yeebo / Business Insider

Today thousands of protestors converged on London’s financial district, blocking traffic and demanding access to the London Stock Exchange.Protestors ranged from management consultants and suburban mums to the usual band of socialist campaigners and ageing Communists.



Julian Assange joined protestors, addressing the crowd from the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral, steps from the stock exchange.

Police closed in on the demonstrators, eventually confining them to the plaza around the cathedral. This prompted protestors to start setting up camp on the steps of St. Paul’s, hoping to emulate the encampment in Zucotti Park.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.