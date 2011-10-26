WATCH: Sky News Host Compares Occupy London Protest To Nazi Germany

Today on Sky News, Adam Boulton was questioning Phil McKeenan, a representative for Occupy London, when the questioning took a strange turn.



Focusing on the reports that the vast majority of tents at the protest were empty, Boulton pushed McKeenan saying “When is an occupation not an occupation?”

Clearly stumped, McKeenan struggles to respond.

Boulton continues “Surely the point of the occupation is your presence, your continued presence, and when we think of occupations we think of the Nazis in Germany, in France for example, they didn’t go home to bed at night, did they?“

Er… OK.

Amazingly he continues to use this terrible, bizarre line of reasoning for longer than two seconds.

Watch:

(h/t LiberalConspiracy)

