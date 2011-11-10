PHOTOS: Thousands March In London's Student Protests

Photo: Jules Mattson via yfrog

Student protests over rising tuition fees in London are starting to heat up after one band of demonstrators attempted to erect an Occupy-style camp in Trafalgar Square.Police have apparently made several arrests in connection with the camp, having stated earlier that those protesters were in violation of the UK’s Public Disorder Act. It now looks like that short-lived protest camp has been dissembled.



Over 10,000 people were expected to march on the British capital today with over 4,000 police standing guard. The latest news suggests 2,000 have attended the protests thus far.

Reports are trickling in that things are getting more and more tense, and you can see from some of these photos that police are beginning to don riot gear.

Let’s hope things don’t turn ugly like they did last year and that the police don’t have to fire those much talked about baton rounds.

