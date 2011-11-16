MEANWHILE IN LONDON: Occupy Protests Faces Another Legal Eviction

Photo: wheelzwheeler via Flickr

The City of London Corporation is once again taking legal action against Occupy London having previously decided to delay such measures. In a press release published by the corporation today, it was confirmed that the protesters would face legal action once more. Additionally, a statement from the Policy Chairman for the corporation read:



“We paused legal action for two weeks for talks with those in the camp on how to shrink the extent of the tents and to set a departure date – but got nowhere. So, sadly, now they have rejected a reasonable offer to let them stay until the New Year, it’s got to be the courts.”

“We are getting reports about vulnerable people, cases of late-night drinking and other worrying trends, so it’s time to act”

The statement also said that the corporation would present the protesters with a legal letter, requesting they leave the camp around London’s St Paul’s Cathedral, on Wednesday.

Occupy London responded to the news by tweeting that it had a sound legal team and was not majorly concerned by the corporation’s actions. Additionally the group has said that it will demonstrate outside the U.S. Embassy in London today following the removal of Occupy Wall Street from Zucotti Park last night.



