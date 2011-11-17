Occupy London Tents Now Have Eviction Notices On Them

Photo: stevecadman via Flickr

Having announced yesterday that it was planning to take up legal action against Occupy London once again, the City of London Corporation has now officially served the camping protesters with eviction notices.According to Sky News (via Twitter) the corporation attached eviction notices to the tents outside St Paul’s cathedral today, as it said it planned to in a statement yesterday.



The protest movement responded by tweeting “We have been served.”

Yesterday, following the announcement that legal proceedings would be renewed against the protest, Occupy London released a statement expressing disappointment at the action of the corporation. The statement concluded:

“As far as legal action goes, there is really very little to say: we are aware of our legal position and the likely time frame for any action. We have a great legal team on board and are not in the least concerned about the road ahead .“

The corporation said yesterday that if the tents are not removed this matter will be taken to the UK High Court.

We’ll update when we know more…

UPDATE: Occupy London has transcribed the evicition notice, which you can read here.

The camp has also responded to the notice with a statement accusing the corporation of breaking off dialogue with the camp and providing some scathing criticism:

“There is a troubling anomaly in the heart of our capital city, a place where normal rules do not apply.”

“It is a concentration of power and influence that not only stops our economy working properly, it even warps the policies we follow at a national level. It brings us into disrepute with our neighbours.”

The protesters say they have consulted their legal team over the notice of eviction. They have until 6 pm tomorrow to remove their tents from the site.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.