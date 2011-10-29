OCCUPY LONDON PROTESTERS: We Weren't Trying Make Protests Look Bigger By Erecting Empty Tents

THE ‘EMPTY’ TENTS at the Occupy London site outside St Paul’s Cathedral weren’t actually empty, protesters claim – and they say they have the footage to prove it.



On Monday, footage emerged recorded by The Telegraph newspaper, which purported to show that just one in 10 tents at the protest site was occupied.

The newspaper used thermal imaging to film the campsite and said the film showed that just 20 out of the 200 people present had stayed overnight in the tents.

However, a new video has emerged today filmed by some protesters themselves which they say proves that the original video is wrong.

They claim that they used the same thermal imaging camera that The Telegraph used, and in the resulting video put on Youtube (below), it appears that the camera does not pick up the presence of protesters inside certain tents.

On Wednesday, a scientist speaking to The Guardian about the thermal imaging footage said that the camera used in the initial video would not be able to pick up the presence of a person inside the tents.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This post originally appeared at TheJournal.ie

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.