So Occupy London Reached Out To Us To Clarify Their Demands...

We were a little baffled by the Guardian’s report on Occupy London’s demands yesterday. The demands asked for greater transparency within the City of London Corporation but also contained some confusing points such as the reorganization of police and the abolition of various public roles within the city.



To us, it seemed like the protest had been completely sidetracked by its territorial dispute with the corporation over the protest camp’s location in front of St Paul’s cathedral.

However, a representative of the movement got in touch with us via email looking to clarify: this list was specific to the City of London Corporation, more general demands would follow.

Additionally, it was reported that if the demands were met then the movement may consider moving from St Paul’s in time for the UK’s annual remembrance services this weekend. However, a statement on the group’s website made clear that the protesters have no desire to abandon their cause just yet.

The statement clarified that these demands were part of a dialogue with the City of London Corporation and should be seen as separate to the ultimate goal of the protest. The movement has said that more demands aimed at challenging “social and economic injustice in the global fight for real democracy” will be made in the future.

The group also issued more specific demands than those originally listed in the Guardian yesterday. Three demands to the City of London Corporation published on their website read:

Publish full, year-by-year breakdowns of the City Cash account, future and historic. Make the entirety of its activities subject to the Freedom of Information Act. Detail all advocacy undertaken on behalf of the banking and finance industries, since the 2008 financial crash.

We’re still wondering whether the corporation would have been attacked as much by the protesters if it hadn’t tried to evict the camp with legal action.

Either way, it doesn’t look like this protest is going to move out on its own accord any time soon.



