You Can Join The Occupy Movement By Printing These Inequality Charts On Dollar Bills

Eric Goldschein
dollar bill graph

Photo: Occupy George

Would the 1 per cent understand the plight of the 99 if the issues came printed on money?The people behind Occupy George have created some designs with instructions for how to print them on your own dollar bills. So far as we can tell, defacing currency like this is legal as long as it does not render the bill useless.

Just 400 Americans control as much wealth as the bottom half of the entire country.

Source: Politifact

The income growth disparity in America is wider than it was pre-Great Depression.

Source: centre on Budget and Policy Priorities

In America, the average CEO earns 185 times more than the average worker.

Source: Economic Policy Institute

The richest 1% of Americans control over 1/3 of the wealth, leaving the bottom 80% with less than 1/5.

Source: Economic Policy Institute

Unless things change, it's safe to assume that our money will ultimately end up in the hands of the one per cent.

Source: Occupygeorge.com

Need to put a face to the wealthiest one per cent?

Check Out The 10 Richest People In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.