You Can Join The Occupy Movement By Printing These Inequality Charts On Dollar Bills

Photo: Occupy George
Would the 1 per cent understand the plight of the 99 if the issues came printed on money?The people behind Occupy George have created some designs with instructions for how to print them on your own dollar bills. So far as we can tell, defacing currency like this is legal as long as it does not render the bill useless.
The richest 1% of Americans control over 1/3 of the wealth, leaving the bottom 80% with less than 1/5.
Unless things change, it's safe to assume that our money will ultimately end up in the hands of the one per cent.
