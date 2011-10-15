Occupy Frankfurt Takes Place On Saturday

At midday on Saturday, Occupy Frankfurt will take place in Germany’s major financial centre.



The protesters will join US protestors in Wall Street and various other protestors in Europe (a protest in London is also scheduled for Saturday).

However, as Der Spiegel notes in a detailed article, the protest will take on a distinctly German tone. Protesters will be marching to the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters.

There are also doubts about the ability of organisers to mobilize people in a country that actually hasn’t seen a huge amount of unemployment from the financial crisis — a previous attempt to “Occupy Frankfurt” last month failed to attract a crowd.

