'Occupy Flash' Movement Calls For The Death Of Adobe Flash On Your Computer, Too

Not too long ago, Adobe pulled the plug on developing Flash for mobile browsers in favour of HTML 5, an open and more modern standard.Now, a new online movement called Occupy Flash aims to kill Flash on Macs and PCs as well, The Verge reports.



Occupy Flash asks you to uninstall Adobe Flash Player from your computer in protest.

Flash Player is notoriously resource-hungry. HTML 5, on the other hand, is much more efficient and works on all modern browsers from the get-go.

On the Occupy Flash website, you’ll find an interesting quote: “The only way to truly force the web to embrace modern open standards is to invalidate old technology.”

