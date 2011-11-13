Cops Bring Out The Teargas At Occupy Denver, And It Sounds Like Mayhem

Sounds like a hairy night at Occupy Denver.



James Pethokoukis — who is among many conservatives in town for a conservative blog conference — reported that police have used teargas on the protesters.

Others have said that the police have basically retaken the tent area.

According to DenverPost, it sounds like the city had decided to end supposedly illegally pitched tents.

There’s a UStream for OccupyDenver, but the video isn’t working, however there is audio and it does sound like mayhem.

