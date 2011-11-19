Get Ready Congress! All Those Occupy Protesters That Shut Down NYC Are Coming Your Way

Brace yourselves D.C. the chaos that paralysed lower Manhattan on Thursday appears to be coming your way.



The ‘Occupy’ protesters are setting their sights on Congress.

First up is a march dubbed ‘Occupy Congress’ that is set to take place December 5-9 at the Capitol. The march is actually being organised by the SEIU who tells Greg Sargent they are planning on busing in protesters from all over the country.

If that sounds like the SEIU is trying to occupy the energy behind the Occupy movement to their own ends it’s because they are.

SEIU president Mary Kay Henry tells Sargent “she wasn’t worried about that happening, noting that Occupy Wall Street had created a ‘framework’ — which she described as ‘we are the 99 per cent’ — within which such activities would fit comfortably.”

This, of course, is the risk you run when you choose not to have a clear leader — anyone can appoint themselves so. The Tea Party faced the same challenge early on (cf. Dick Armey’s Freedomworks and an array of tenuously connect groups who fundraised off the namebrand).

The original Occupy movement, meanwhile, is scheduling an National Occupation of Washington day in March — in case you thought this was going away. Here’s what the announcement on their Facebook reads:

Join us for a national occupation of Washington, DC as the occupations unite for an American Spring.

Begin setting up the encampment on March 30th. The first General Assembly will be held on Sunday, April 1 at 6 pm. Direct actions will begin on Monday, April 2. We will …demonstrate the failure of the Democrats and Republicans in Congress to represent the views of the majority of people, the Supreme Court for allowing the Constitution to be perverted and for ignoring the rule of law and the Chamber of Commerce and lobbyists on K St for dominating the political process in favour of the 1% at the expense of the 99%.

We seek to end corporate rule and place human needs before corporate greed.

OccupyWashingtonDC.org

What the OWS movement will look like at that point remains to be seen, but one gets the sense it’s not disappearing anytime soon.

