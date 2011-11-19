Occupy Black Friday Is Officially A Movement

Photo: www.ebay.com

Apparently Occupy Wall Street wants to stock up on linens and cookware this season.The Wall Street movement is setting its sights on Black Friday, with the goal of “hitting the 1% where it hurts—right in the wallet,” according to its website StopBlackFriday.com.



This means going medieval in your local Target, and the rest of America’s “large chains and publicly traded retail.”

Consumers, you’ve been warned.

Of course like any politically-charged movement, OBF has its perks and drawbacks. Perk: “Occupy Black Friday gives you time to digest that turkey.” Drawback: “Skipping Occupy Black Friday means you can’t go farther into debt. Awwwww.”

Visit the website to read all about it.

Click here to see why your money mindset is keeping you poor—and how you can change it >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.