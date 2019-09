Yesterday Occupy Wall Streeters marched on the Upper East Side. The only problem: Because it was during the day, all the rich folks who live there were at work.



Now this weekend they have another poorly thought out march.

First, it’s at the JPMorgan downtown office, which is not even their real office.

And second, Saturday?

WEAK.

