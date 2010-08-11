23 Occupations That Will Never Recover From The Great Recession

Photo: Library of Congress
Even if employment somehow does recover to pre-recession levels in the next few years, some jobs won’t ever return.These doomed jobs come from industries in decline. Already fading, the recession was a death blow for manufacturing, administration and other work that can be done cheaper by foreigners and machines.
The double hit of recession and secular changes means employment will NOT come back easily. America’s unemployed are stuck with the wrong skills and little to contribute to modern industry.
Using data from the BLS, we’ve identified the fields in permanent decline.
Employed in '08: 599K
Projected for '18: 527K
53K jobs lost already... Most of the damage done already, but more could be coming. The postal service knocked off thousands of workers with early retirement and now plans to cut Saturday service and eliminate another 50 thousand jobs. The postal service is stuck between a bloated government and an ageing technology.
Employed in '08: 3.6K
Projected for '18: 3.2K
1.0K jobs lost already... Already lost most than projected by the BLS, so a few jobs may trickle back. But long term this occupation is on the wrong side of the tech boom.
(It used to employ much greater numbers, which is why the BLS lists it as a major occupational category.)
Employed in '08: 66K
Projected for '18: 57K
7K jobs gained since 2008... One sector that has GAINED since the recession. Low gas prices and a booming US industry have kept these jobs rising. Deepwater Horizon and peak oil could put an end to that.
Employed in '08: 72K
Projected for '18: 62K
6.1K jobs lost already... More job loss coming. Improved inventory software and technology mean these jobs are fading. Check out what robots can do -->
Employed in '08: 14K
Projected for '18: 12K
5.2K jobs lost already... The first jobs to go in a recession, these could rebound slightly by 2018. But will new jobs go to temp workers?
Employed in '08: 298K
Projected for '18: 254K
23K jobs lost already... More job loss coming. You know where electronics are cheaper? Foxconn.
Employed in '08: 86K
Projected for '18: 73K
15K jobs lost already... After a major hit in the recession, the industry may stabilise or trickle back.
Employed in '08: 120K
Projected for '18: 102K
2.2K jobs lost already... More job loss coming -- blame robots and the rest of the world.
(That said, since we don't expect job loss to increase 900% in the next few years, these numbers indicate an ambiguity in BLS categories and reporting.)
Employed in '08: 73K
Projected for '18: 61K
6.7K jobs lost already... Another dying technology in favour of digital film. Case in point is the near bankruptcy of Kodak.
Employed in '08: 444K
Projected for '18: 368K
30.2 thousand jobs lost already... Lots of job loss already and more coming, with parts cheaper and sometimes better in other countries.
Employed in '08: 110K
Projected for '18: 90K
23K jobs lost already... One digital job that isn't surging. Mainframe and system computer operators are in low demand as companies use personal computers and computer literacy grows.
Employed in '08: 93K
Projected for '18: 75K
1.7K jobs gained since 2008... Once again, the oil & gas sector weathered the recession well. Will it beat the BLS projections for 2018?
Employed in '08: 26K
Projected for '18: 21K
460 jobs lost already... A few jobs lost, but with the rest of the oil & gas industry these jobs have been stable. But the BLS predicts a downturn...
Employed in '08: 67K
Projected for '18: 54K
8.92K jobs lost already... With the printed word in decline, these guys are losing out.
Employed in '08: 45K
Projected for '18: 36K
3.9K jobs lost already... Another consequence of improved technology and software, which allows companies to regulate usage without sending a technician.
Employed in '08: 14K
Projected for '18: 11K
690 jobs lost already... More job loss coming as factories move to China and elsewhere.
Employed in '08: 26K
Projected for '18: 20K
6.5K jobs lost already... Desktop publishers create printed material for companies. But does anyone still print?
Employed in '08: 212K
Projected for '18: 163K
26K jobs lost already... More job loss coming as software takes over and -- hopefully -- efficiency increases.
Employed in '08: 33K
Projected for '18: 25K
70 jobs lost already... Low gas prices may have kept these workers employed during the recession. But gas prices will rise and Americans will have less money for happy motoring.
Employed in '08: 246K
Projected for '18: 182K
29K jobs lost already... Another casualty of improved software and technology.
Employed in '08: 32K
Projected for '18: 22K
11K jobs lost already... Lots of job loss already, off to China and Japan.
Employed in '08: 212K
Projected for '18: 141K
35 thousand jobs lost already... More job loss coming by 2018, continuing a decades-old decline in American textiles.
Employed in '08: 100K
Projected for '18: 61K
27K jobs lost already... Again, textile workers are getting murdered by machines and outsourcing.
