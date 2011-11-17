Why Today Is Going To Be A Huge Day For Occupy Wall Street

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Yesterday was relatively quiet at Zuccotti Park, not because Occupy Wall Street has given up, but because they’ve realised they now have the opportunity to start again.Occupiers are considering today the first day of their new beginning, and they plan to come in very strong. It is, after all, their two month anniversary.



Mark Bray is a 3rd year Ph D student in European history at Rutgers, and he’s also a spokesman for Occupy Wall Street. Yes, they have those now, though, as Mark said, the protesters still like to draw a distinction between a position of leadership in their camp, and one in a hierarchical structure — at Occupy Wall Street nothing and no one is entrenched.

Not even Zuccotti Park.

Whether protesters will stay or go remains to be seen. They have a new office, and right now, they’re making a strategic choice. Do they fight for the park through the Court system? Find an enclosed space and move somewhere else?

According to Bray, the protesters think Zuccotti was important to starting the movement and creating visibility, but it may not be necessary anymore.

The most important thing, he said, is still “people power.” Adversity has always served to re-energize the movement, take the NYPD’s first attempt to kick them out of Zuccotti Park, for example — and this time is no different. Today the protesters will use their power and energy at 7:00 AM to march from Zuccotti Park to the heart of Wall Street. They will be loud, but they will stay non-violent.

After that, protesters will fan out all over the city around 3:00 PM, telling stories and riding trains from 16 different subway stations. You can get a full list here.

The day will culminate in a massive rally with unions at Foley Square and a march to the Brooklyn Bridge. Bray said we could expect something like their October 15th rally in Foley Square, which took over Lower Manhattan for a couple of hours.

We just hope that it doesn’t look like the last time they marched on the Brooklyn Bridge.

